Andy Murray serves to Donald Young of the U.S. during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK Andy Murray charged into the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open on Thursday with a 6-2 6-3 6-3 win over American wildcard Donald Young.

The world number four wasted no time booking his place in the last eight after the previous two days at Flushing Meadows were washed out by rain, wrapping up the victory in just under two hours.

Murray's next opponent will be either Frenchman Gilles Simon or big-serving American John Isner with defending champion Rafa Nadal looming in the semi-finals.

The two-day rain delay forced tournament officials to hastily rearrange the schedule, leaving Murray facing the daunting prospect of having to win four matches in four days to win his first grand slam title.

