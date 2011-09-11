Andy Murray of Britain wipes his face during his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain in the semi-finals at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

NEW YORK Briton Andy Murray admitted that patience, both on the court and in pursuit of a maiden grand slam title, is a virtue after his U.S. Open semi-finals loss to defending champion Rafa Nadal on Saturday.

The fourth-seeded Murray said his early approach against Nadal ended up costing him as he went on to fall 6-4 6-2 3-6 6-2 to the second-seeded Spaniard.

"I was maybe going for too many big shots at the beginning of the match," said Murray. "Then the third and fourth sets I started being more patient and I started picking the right moments to come forward."

Murray said he intended to pick his spots against Nadal but was perhaps affected by his tough, four-set match with American John Isner on Friday's in an Open schedule compressed because of back-to-back washouts this week.

"It's tough, because when you played a long match the day before, you need to sort of get a balance right," said the 24-year-old Scotsman.

"Anyone playing Rafa, you're gonna play a lot of long rallies. So if you can get some opportunities to try and shorten the points, then it would be good to do that."

At the very end of the match, Murray said he felt his back get stiff given a lack of rest in between matches.

"Obviously with playing three best-of-five matches in three days you're going to feel things sort of stiff and sore," he said. "It wasn't ideal. Everyone in my half of the draw would say it wasn't ideal. But you just got to deal with it, because that was the situation we were in."

Murray, three times a finalist but still in search of his first grand slam title, had his most successful season in the majors, reaching the semi-finals of all four of the sport's biggest events.

Still, he fell at the next-to-last hurdle in New York in his quest to become the first British men's player to win a grand slam since Fred Perry in 1936.

"For me it's something I want to try and achieve, but if you want to judge someone's whole career based purely on slams, I would have had a terrible career," said Murray, winner of 18 career titles.

"But I don't really feel like I have. There have been other things I've done well, and I've still got, hopefully, three or four more years where I'm playing the tennis in my peak.

"I'm getting a little bit closer each year. This year was the best year for me in the slams."

