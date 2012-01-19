Andy Murray of Britain serves to Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MELBOURNE Andy Murray booked his place in the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday with a 6-1 6-4 6-4 win over Edouard Roger-Vasselin, continuing his excellent record against French opposition.

The Scot, who has lost just once to a French player in 25 matches, looked sharp in the shade at Hisense Arena and delivered a focused performance free of the sluggishness that cost him the first set against Ryan Harrison in his Melbourne Park opener.

Murray, the losing finalist here the last two years, gave Roger-Vasselin nothing on serve, allowing the Frenchman just one break opportunity that he failed to take.

The world number four breezed through the first set and while he was made to work harder in the second and third, the Scot had plenty in reserve, clinching the win with a stinging crosscourt backhand.

Murray was pleased to start strongly.

"Obviously got off to a better start here," said Murray. "He struggled at the beginning ... then I thought towards the end of the second set, beginning of the third especially, he started playing much better.

"But I served well and didn't give him any chances, so was happy."

'AULD ALLIANCE'

The Scot, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year but has yet to claim his first grand slam, said he felt much more comfortable than he had against American Harrison.

"Normally once you get used to the conditions, you're going to feel a bit better. It was obviously cooler. When the shadow or the shade comes across the court, it plays much slower and it's much easier to play on.

"I set the point up with my first serve pretty well and got quite a few short replies off of that. Served a few aces, too. That was probably why I hit more winners."

There was plenty of British backing for Murray at Hisense Arena, with Union Jack-painted faces and fans wrapped in Scottish saltire flags cheering him on, as his new coach Ivan Lendl sat swathed in towels offering his typical stony-faced support.

The 'Auld Alliance' was forged between Scotland and France in 1295 and brought a lasting bond between the two countries through the ages, but Murray seems determined to sabotage the relationship.

The 24-year-old has put a succession of French challengers to the sword, with only Gael Monfils spoiling his perfect record in 2010. Murray will have the chance to thrust another dagger into French hearts when he meets Michael Llodra in the third round on Saturday.

"He's been a great doubles player, been very good at singles for a long time," Murray said of his third round opponent.

"He makes it difficult because of the way he plays. You don't see guys playing like that much nowadays. It's going to be tough .. but I've always enjoyed playing guys that come forward."

