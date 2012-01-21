Andy Murray of Britain hits a return to Michael Llodra of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

MELBOURNE, Jan 21 - Andy Murray enhanced his reputation as vanquisher of the French by moving into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 6-4 6-2 6-0 demolition of Michael Llodra on Saturday.

The British fourth seed, losing finalist here for the last two years, secured his 25th victory in his last 26 matches against French players with an exquisite lob after 109 minutes on Hisense Arena.

Llodra, one of the last exponents of serve-and-volley tennis, resembled a cavalry soldier charging a machine gun as he was repeatedly picked off by one of the most accurate players in the game, though the match was not as one-sided as the scoreline suggested.

"It was tough for a set-and-a-half," Murray said. "A tough match. I mean, he put a lot of pressure on my serve.

"He came to the net a lot. Saved quite a few games where he had breakpoints.

"Once I got up a double break in the second, we played a lot of entertaining rallies, a lot of fun points."

One such stretch came when the two men produced three of the best points of the tournament as Murray was serving for the second set.

After Murray raced to a 30-0 lead, the pair traded clever, angled dinks across the net that ended when Llodra somehow got his racquet under the ball while at full stretch and pushed it past the net post and into the open court.

Llodra levelled at 30-30 after some great scrambling play before Murray produced an ace to go to set point, though he blew it with a forehand into the net.

BIG GRINS

The players repeated their close battle at the net before Murray forced the 31-year-old Llodra scrambling back to the baseline where he attempted an audacious shot between his legs that failed.

The Scot sealed the set on the next point when they again lured each other to the net. This time, Murray lobbed Llodra, who turned and chased the ball. His return caught Murray by surprise though the Scot's volley, made while he was falling backwards, went in and clinched the set.

To rapturous applause from the crowd, both players walked off with big grins on their faces before Llodra playfully tossed his towel at Murray as he walked past.

Llodra's resistance crumbled after that and Murray raced through the third set.

He will be unable to add to his list of French victims in the next round after Mikhail Kukushkin beat Gael Monfils in five sets earlier in the day to secure a match with the Scot, who was not surprised to be meeting the Kazakh.

"When I played him in Brisbane, the first six games he was unbelievable," Murray said of his 5-7 6-3 6-2 first-round victory over Kukushkin in the Brisbane International.

"He hardly missed a ball. He was hitting the ball huge, going pretty much down the line on every shot and cleaning lines.

"To me it's not that unexpected (for him to beat Monfils). He's obviously in good shape."

(Editing by Clare Fallon)