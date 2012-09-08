NEW YORK Olympic champion Andy Murray moved one step closer to joining tennis royalty on Saturday by reaching the U.S. Open final and was hailed afterwards by some popular Scottish nobility during his news conference.

Actor Sir Sean Connery interrupted the question and answer session following Murray's 5-7 6-2 6-1 7-6 victory over Czech Tomas Berdych and waved in Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson as the stunned player broke into a wide smile at the sight of Scotland's most famous ambassadors.

"Scotland invented the wind!" proclaimed Ferguson, referring to the blustery conditions in which Murray prevailed to put himself in position to be the first British player to win a grand slam singles title since Fred Perry in 1936.

"Very good. Fantastic."

Connery also called up Murray's mother Judy, the former Scottish national coach and current British Fed Cup captain to join the Scottish celebration.

The third-seeded Murray walked off the dais to join the group and shook hands with his surprise visitors.

"I hope you'll be with me at the final as well," said Murray.

Murray will face either defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia or Spaniard David Ferrer, who led the other semi-final 5-2 when their match was suspended until Sunday because of the approach of a severe storm.

The 25-year-old Murray said it was a thrill to have Connery and Ferguson come out to support him.

"It's great," he said. "That's the first time I've met Sir Alex and first time I met Sir Sean, as well. That's obviously nice, to have their support."

