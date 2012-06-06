Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
PARIS There was no room for sentiment for Rafa Nadal on Wednesday as he bulldozed his way into the French Open semi-finals with a 7-6 6-2 6-3 win over his friend Nicolas Almagro.
Both players had entered the contest with a perfect 12-0 sets record at this year's Roland Garros and, after two hours and 46 minutes, it was the six-times champion who stood with his arms aloft after firing an ace on match point.
For Almagro, it was yet another defeat to his Spanish Davis Cup team mate and his win-loss record now stands at 0-8.
Nadal will next face either another Spaniard, David Ferrer, or British fourth seed Andy Murray as he pursues a record seventh title at the claycourt slam.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Clare Fallon)
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
PARIS Former New Zealand fly half Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.