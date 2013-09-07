Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Richard Gasquet of France during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK Rafa Nadal comfortably dealt with France's Richard Gasquet 6-4 7-6(1), 6-2, on Saturday to move into the final of the U.S. Open where he will face world number one Novak Djokovic.

After Djokovic needed five sets to deal with a determined Stanislas Wawrinka in the earlier semi-final, Nadal's task seemed almost routine against an opponent he has now beaten in all 11 meetings between the pair.

Nadal swiftly broke Gasquet's first serve of the match, when the Frenchman found the net and held his serve with relative ease to take the first set in 43 minutes.

But the second-seed was pushed hard by the astute Frenchman in the second set.

After Nadal again started by breaking Gasquet in the first game, the Frenchman fought back, breaking to go 2-2 and eventually forcing a tiebreak.

But that decider was a one-sided affair which Gasquet started and ended with a double-fault as Nadal ran out 7-1 winner.

Nadal then broke in the second game of the third, with a magnificent forehand down the line, set to take full command of the match which he secured when Gasquet ended the third set with two double faults on the final two points.

