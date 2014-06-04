Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to his compatriot David Ferrer during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS Defending champion Rafa Nadal survived David Ferrer's early fury to advance into the French Open semi-finals with a 4-6 6-4 6-0 6-1 win in a repeat of last year's final on Wednesday.

World number one Nadal, chasing a record-extending ninth Roland Garros title, had no answer to the fifth seed's pace on court Suzanne Lenglen in the first set.

But Ferrer, one of three men who have beaten the claycourt machine on his favourite surface this year, ran out of steam in the second, which he narrowly lost before Nadal devoured him.

Nadal won 10 games in a row - and 13 of the last 14 - to wrap it up on his first match point, setting up a meeting with either local favourite Gael Monfils or Wimbledon champion Andy Murray of Britain.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)