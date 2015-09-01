Aug 31, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after beating Borna Coric of Croatia on day one of the 2015 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 31, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Borna Coric of Croatia hits to Rafael Nadal of Spain on day one of the 2015 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 31, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after beating Borna Coric of Croatia on day one of the 2015 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a backhand to Borna Coric of Croatia during their match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Aug 31, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Borna Coric of Croatia reacts after winning the 3rd set against Rafael Nadal of Spain on day one of the 2015 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 31, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Borna Coric of Croatia on day one of the 2015 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 31, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain after winning a point to set up match point against Borna Coric of Croatia on day one of the 2015 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK Rafa Nadal showed flashes of his top form under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium to beat young Croat Borna Coric 6-3 6-2 4-6 6-4 and close Day One at the U.S. Open tennis championships on Monday.

The first two sets brought a vintage performance on a sultry night from Nadal, who has dropped to world number eight in what has been a lacklustre season for the 29-year-old Spaniard.

Given his last chance to keep alive a 10-year streak of winning at least one grand slam title, 14-times major winner Nadal schooled the 18-year-old Coric over the first two sets.

But Coric responded with his best tennis and broke the Spaniard in the 10th game of the third set to send the match to a hard-fought fourth set.

The Spaniard finally prevailed thanks to a service break on a forehand service return winner in the seventh game.

"It's a very happy moment for me," said Nadal, returning to Flushing Meadows for the first time since his 2013 U.S. Open triumph after missing last year with a wrist injury.

"Last year was very hard not having chance to being back in one of my favourite tournaments."

Nadal avenged a 6-2 7-6 loss to Coric last year at Basel in his only previous encounter with the up-and-coming Coric, who at number 33 is the youngest player in the world's top-50.

"I think I played great. The first two sets I played a very high level of tennis," said Nadal, who served brilliantly over the first two sets and in the fourth.

"Then I get a little bit tired. I was sweating a lot.

"He is a great player and has an amazing future."

Coric, who reached the semi-finals this year in Dubai and Nice, leads all teenagers with 22 wins this season on the ATP Tour, nine more than Alexander Zverev of Germany.

"It was the first time in my life on such a big court," said Coric, who two years ago won the U.S. Open junior title. "I played a solid match, so very good."

Nadal next meets Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, a 6-3 6-2 6-2 winner over Swedish qualifier Elias Ymer.

(Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)