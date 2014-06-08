PARIS Following is a selection of tweets after Rafa Nadal won his ninth title at the French Open on Sunday with victory over Novak Djokovic.

"WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWLWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW" - British doubles specialist Ken Skupski on Nadal's jaw-dropping 66-1 win-loss record at Roland Garros. His only defeat was to Sweden's Robin Soderling in the fourth round in 2009.

"DREAMIN9" - Nadal about becoming the first man to win a grand slam title nine times

"This guy born for Roland Garros, he has clay in his DNA!!" - world number six Tomas Berdych.

"Congrats to @RafaelNadal on his 9th French Open, guy is so impressive" - 14-times major golf champion Tiger Woods.

"Congrats to Rafa for your ninth here at RG - and you are not done yet:)" - nine-times Wimbledon women's champion Martina Navratilova.

(Compiled by Pritha Sarkar; editing by Josh Reich)