Benoit Paire of France hits a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a return to Benoit Paire of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Kei Nishikori became the first Japanese man to reach the last 16 of the French Open in 75 years when he beat French 24th seed Benoit Paire 6-3 6-7(3) 6-4 6-1 in the third round on Saturday.

Nishikori, the 13th seed, kept his composure despite his opponent's histrionics and bad temper, weathering the fickle Court Suzanne Lenglen crowd to prevail on his first match point.

Fumiteru Nakano was the last man to reach the last 16 at Roland Garros, in 1938.

Nishikori, whose best grand-slam result is a 2012 Australian Open quarter-final, will next face either seven-times champion Rafael Nadal of Spain or Italian 27th seed Fabio Fognini.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)