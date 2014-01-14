Derby appoint former Birmingham boss Rowett as manager
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
MELBOURNE Asian number one Kei Nishikori endured a gruelling five-set marathon in the Melbourne heat before taking his place in the second round of the Australian Open with a 6-3 5-7 6-2 4-6 6-2 win over Marinko Matosevic on Tuesday.
The 16th seeded Japanese got the better of his Australian opponent after three hours, 40 minutes in the full glare of the sun on court two, sealing the victory when an exhausted Matosevic slapped a backhand into the net.
"Nish! Nish! Nish!" chanted the large Japanese contingent in the crowd, who had more than held their own against the vocal locals, particularly as the tiring players slugged it out in a deuce-heavy final set.
Nishikori, watched by new coach and former French Open champion Michael Chang, next meets Serbian Dusan Lajovic as he bids to match, or even better, his run to the quarter-finals at the "Grand Slam of the Asia-Pacific" in 2012.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Simon Mignolet has urged his Liverpool team mates to build on last weekend's "old school" comeback against Burnley as they prepare for a visit to fellow top-four rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.