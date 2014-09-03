Tennis fans watch as the sun sets during the quarter-final match between Kei Nishikori of Japan and Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Kei Nishikori of Japan (R) chats with Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland after defeating him in their quarter-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Kei Nishikori of Japan celebrates after defeating Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in their quarter-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK Kei Nishikori wore down Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka 3-6 7-5 7-6 (7) 6-7 (5) 6-4 at the U.S. Open on Wednesday to become the first Japanese man in 81 years to make a grand slam semi-final.

Two days after needing fours hours and 19 minutes to get by Canadian Milos Raonic in the tournament's longest match, the 24-year-old Japanese had enough left in the tank to edge Australian Open champion Wawrinka in a four hours and 15 minute test of wills.

With the victory Nishikori claims a bit of tennis notoriety becoming the first Japanese man to reach the last four of a grand slam since Jiro Satoh at Wimbledon in 1933.

Nishikori will now await the winner between world number one Novak Djokovic and Scotsman Andy Murray who clash later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue)