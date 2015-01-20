Kei Nishikori of Japan unwraps a new racket during his men's singles first round match against Nicolas Almagro of Spain at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Nicolas Almagro of Spain hits a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles first round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Kei Nishikori of Japan rubs his head after missing a shot against Nicolas Almagro of Spain during their men's singles first round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Kei Nishikori of Japan serves to Nicolas Almagro of Spain during their men's singles first round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

MELBOURNE Kei Nishikori stormed into the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday with a 6-4 7-6(1) 6-2 demolition of hard-hitting Spaniard Nicolas Almagro.

The fifth seeded Japanese, rated a strong contender to capture his maiden grand slam this year after a breakout 2014, broke Almagro six times and sealed the match with a big serve in just over two hours.

The U.S. Open finalist's victory avenged his loss to the Spaniard in the quarter-finals of his home tournament in Tokyo in 2013.

Nishikori will play the winner of Brazil's Joao Souza and Croatian Ivan Dodig.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)