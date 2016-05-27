Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
PARIS Kei Nishikori puffed out his cheeks in relief after he beat Spanish dangerman Fernando Verdasco 6-3 6-4 3-6 2-6 6-4 in a French Open third-round tussle that featured 16 breaks of serve on Friday.
The result meant fifth seed Nishikori was the only Japanese player still left standing of the six who started the tournament -- but at times it seemed like the 26-year-old could be joining the exodus.
The players fought out 37 break points, with each dropping serve eight times, and the 32-year-old Verdasco won more points than Nishikori in the match, 154 to 151.
In the end, however, Nishikori's younger limbs carried him over the finishing line, setting up a fourth-round meeting with French favourite Richard Gasquet.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond)
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.