PARIS Kei Nishikori puffed out his cheeks in relief after he beat Spanish dangerman Fernando Verdasco 6-3 6-4 3-6 2-6 6-4 in a French Open third-round tussle that featured 16 breaks of serve on Friday.

The result meant fifth seed Nishikori was the only Japanese player still left standing of the six who started the tournament -- but at times it seemed like the 26-year-old could be joining the exodus.

The players fought out 37 break points, with each dropping serve eight times, and the 32-year-old Verdasco won more points than Nishikori in the match, 154 to 151.

In the end, however, Nishikori's younger limbs carried him over the finishing line, setting up a fourth-round meeting with French favourite Richard Gasquet.

