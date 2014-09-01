Flavia Pennetta (R) of Italy is congratulated on her win by Casey Dellacqua of Australia after their at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Casey Dellacqua of Australia hits a return toFlavia Pennetta of Italy during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Flavia Pennetta of Italy celebrates her win over Casey Dellacqua of Australia at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

NEW YORK Flavia Pennetta reached the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the fifth time in seven years on Monday, beating Australian Casey Dellacqua 7-5 6-2.

A semi-finalist 12 months ago, the Italian was two points away from losing the opening set, then ran away with the second to set up a clash with top seed Serena Williams or Kaia Kanepi of Estonia.

Having led by an early break, the 32-year-old Pennetta rallied from 4-5, 15-30 to win the first set against the number 29 seed.

Growing in confidence, Pennetta showed deft touch with a series of drop shots and eased to victory in one hour, 20 minutes.

(Reporting by Simon Cambers, editing by Gene Cherry)