Flavia Pennetta of Italy holds the U.S. Open Trophy after defeating compatriot Roberta Vinci in their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Flavia Pennetta topped off one of the most surprising U.S. Open women's tournaments ever with a shock announcement - that she was retiring from tennis after completing her greatest victory.

The stunning announcement came just after Pennetta, 33, beat fellow Italian and childhood friend Roberta Vinci 7-6(4) 6-2 to win her maiden grand slam singles title and become the first Italian winner ever at the U.S. Open.

"Before I start this tournament one month ago I take a big decision in my life," she said before hoisting the trophy and accepting the $3.3 million (£2.14 million) winner's cheque.

"This is the way I would like to say goodbye to tennis. I'm really happy. Is what all the players seem to want to do, to go out with this big trophy home.

"And so this one was my last match at the U.S. Open and I couldn't think to finish a better way."

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)