Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
NEW YORK The ultra-consistent Agnieszka Radwanska wore down Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 7-6 (1) on Friday to reach the fourth round at the U.S. Open, continuing her impressive streak at this year's grand slams.
The third seeded Radwanksa survived some anxious moments against Pavlyuchenkova before sealing victory in 73 minutes.
She will play Sabine Lisicki or Ekaterina Makarova in the round of 16.
If she wins her next match, the Pole will become the only woman to reach the quarter-finals at all four grand slams this year.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.