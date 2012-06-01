Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia returns the ball to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Third seed Agnieszka Radwanska exited the French Open on Friday after being comprehensively out-fought and out-manoeuvred in a straight-sets, third-round defeat to former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova.

The 26th seed, who won the 2009 title at Roland Garros, won 6-1 6-2 with a display of relentless consistency to which the frequently wayward Radwanska had no response.

Despite her lithe frame, the Pole looked ill at ease on the clay and lacked the all-round aggression of her Russian opponent who broke four times to take the first set in 30 minutes.

Kuznetsova continued to punish the out-of-sorts Radwanska breaking a further three times in the second set to close out the match at a canter.

The Russian had beaten Radwanska in their previous five meetings and extended her already impressive head-to-head record to 10-3.

"It was very important to dictate, and I think I have done it well," the world number 28 told reporters. "I fought for every ball against her.

"When you look at her when she plays, she doesn't have some great shots, like overpower.

"She moves well, she reads the game unbelievably, and she plays on the counterattack very well."

Radwanska, who had enjoyed an impressive start to 2012 winning titles in Dubai, Miami and Brussels, was sluggish out of the blocks, losing her first three service games while struggling to punish her opponent's occasional errors.

She had chances to claw her way back into the match but converted only two of 10 break point opportunities

"She was just playing too good today," Radwanska told reporters. "She's a great player on clay, that's for sure.

"She was just playing very aggressive on both sides. I think she just had answer for everything that I was trying to do."

Kuznetsova will now face Italy's claycourt specialist Sara Errani who beat 13th seed Ana Ivanovic.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)