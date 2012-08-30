NEW YORK Second seed Agnieszka Radwanska won 11 straight games as she recovered to beat Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain 4-6 6-3 6-0 in a second-round battle at the U.S. Open on Thursday.

The Wimbledon runner-up looked in trouble when world number 39 Navarro was leading 3-1 in the second set but Radwanska hit back to claim victory after one hour, 57 minutes.

In a gruelling match containing a series of long rallies, Suarez Navarro took the attack to Radwanska and the Pole in trouble for a set and a half.

But when she broke back for 3-3, everything changed and she reeled off the next nine games to set up a meeting with former world number one Jelena Jankovic of Serbia.

