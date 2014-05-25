Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland serves to Shuai Zhang of China during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS Polish third seed Agnieszka Radwanska capitalised on Chinese Zhang Shuai's meltdown and advanced into the second round of the French Open with a 6-3 6-0 win on Sunday.

As clouds rapidly gathered over Court Philippe Chatrier on a chilly morning, the first seven games went against serve before Radwanska bagged the remaining eight games.

She ended her hapless opponent's ordeal on the first match point with a fine volley to set up a meeting with Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic or French wildcard Mathilde Johansson.

"It's important that I settled in two sets and spent only one hour on court," Radwanska told a courtside interviewer.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)