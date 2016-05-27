Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
PARIS Agnieszka Radwanska survived a second-set wobble to qualify for the last 16 of the French Open with a 6-2 6-7 (6) 6-2 victory over Czech Barbora Strycova on Friday.
The second-seeded Pole, looking to win her first grand slam title, next faces 19th-seeded American Sloane Stephens or Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova.
Following an early trade of breaks, Radwanska pulled away, winning four consecutive games to bag the opening set before opening a 3-0 lead in the second.
But she completely lost her composure and world number 33 Strycova reeled off five straight games on the way to taking the tiebreak.
Order was restored in the decider, however, as Radwanska broke four times to wrap up the win.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.