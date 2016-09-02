Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
NEW YORK Fourth-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska survived an early deficit and the big serve of Briton Naomi Broady on Thursday to advance to the third round of the U.S. Open.
Radwanska, who won the Connecticut Open last week for her 19th career WTA title, saved four set points and claimed a marathon opening set tiebreak 11-9 to post a 7-6(9) 6-3 rain-delayed victory in Louis Armstrong Stadium.
The Pole fell behind the 82nd-ranked Broady 5-2 in the first set before rallying back.
"I'm just so pleased I could come back in that first set," Radwanska said in an oncourt interview. "A lot of trouble, a lot of running, a lot of struggling. But two sets for me."
The towering, 6-foot-2 Broady (188 cms) hit a high of 121 miles per hour (195 kph) with her serve and pressed the action, moving to the net 57 times and coming away with 35 points.
"She was serving unbelievable," said Radwanska. "120-serves is not easy to get. Every break was huge."
As she chases her first grand slam title, Radwanska said last week's victory was history.
"Every week is a new start, so you forget about the last week," she said. "It's not going to get any easier if you won the title before."
(Editing by Andrew Both)
LONDON The head of world athletics Sebastian Coe has denied that he misled a British Parliamentary committee investigating doping in sport when he appeared before it last December.
Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.