PARIS Australian sixth seed Samantha Stosur and Italian Sara Errani began their French Open semi-final on Thursday following a one-hour-20-minute rain delay.

Play had been due to start at 1200 GMT but the players were kept off court as a heavy downpour sent fans running for cover at Roland Garros.

Weather permitting, the second semi-final will feature title favourite Maria Sharapova and Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

