Tennis fans take shelter from a sudden downpour at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Spectators take shelter during a rain delay at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK Play was suspended for about two hours on the opening day of the U.S. Open on Monday when rain showers swept through the National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows.

Defending champion and seventh seed Sam Stosur of Australia was one of the few players to reach the second round before the rain came as she crushed Croatia's Petra Martic 6-1 6-1.

The showers arrived at 1230 ET (1630 GMT) and halted play on all of the courts as fans raced for cover. Scattered showers were forecast throughout the day although play resumed about 1440 ET (1840 GMT).

Among those scheduled to play later on Monday were five-times champion and world number one Roger Federer, three-times winner Kim Clijsters and 2006 champion Maria Sharapova.

(Reporting by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Frank Pingue and Pritha Sarkar)