PARIS Heavy rain stopped first-round action at the French Open on Monday, the second day of the grand slam tournament.

Surfaces were covered on the main courts, with world No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia 4-1 up against Portugal's Joao Sousa.

Play started over an hour late because of persistent light rain and among the top contenders, Russian seventh seed Maria Sharapova managed to win through before the rain returned.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by XXXX)