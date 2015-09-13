Actor Robert Redford attends the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Christie Brinkley attends the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

American actors Leonardo DiCaprio (R) and Adrien Brody (2nd from L) chat as they wait out a rain delay while attending the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A ball boy dries a partition after rain delayed the start of the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Workers use court drying equipment after rain delayed the start of the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Fans take cover from the rain outside Arthur Ashe Stadium as they await the start of the delayed men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Fans wait out a rain delay before the start of the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Eva Asderaki-Moore , the first female chair umpire to work the US Open men's final, is seen on day fourteen of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament before the match between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic of Serbia greets Roger Federer of Switzerland before the Men's Singles Final on day fourteen of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK The U.S. Open men's final between top seed Novak Djokovic and second seed Roger Federer began three hours after the originally scheduled start due to rain at the U.S. National Tennis Center on Sunday.

Skies darkened and winds picked up just before the players were scheduled to take the court for warm-ups at 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT) and the start was then delayed after rain began to fall.

With the blue court dried and the storm system gone from the area, the players finally came out at 7:10 p.m. ET to warm up at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the shell of a retractable roof is in place and expected to be in operation for next year's U.S. Open.

World number one Djokovic, 28, is seeking to win his third grand slam crown of the year after winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles.

Federer, 34, is aiming to add to his all-time record 17 grand slam singles titles and first since his 2012 Wimbledon triumph.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)