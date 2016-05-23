New Zealand's Wagner doubtful for South Africa tests
WELLINGTON New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner is doubtful for next month's home test series against South Africa after fracturing a finger in his bowling hand in a domestic match on Wednesday.
PARIS Play finally began after a more than two-and-a-half hour delay caused by torrential rain at the French Open on Monday.
Men's defending champion Stan Wawrinka walked on Philippe Chatrier Court at around 1.30pm local time for his first-round match against Czech Lukas Rosol.
After a weather-hit opening day on Sunday, when only 10 matches were completed, 66 singles matches were scheduled for Monday with second seeds Andy Murray and Agnieszka Radwanska also in action.
Local weather forecasts predict a generally dry afternoon, although the threat of rain still persists with grey skies and cool temperatures in Paris.
The French Open's Sunday start, unique among the grand slams, means there is plenty of scope for the organisers to get back on track with first-round matches spanning three days.
Warmer and drier weather is forecast for the rest of the week, although heavy showers are predicted for the weekend.
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.