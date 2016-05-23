PARIS Play finally began after a more than two-and-a-half hour delay caused by torrential rain at the French Open on Monday.

Men's defending champion Stan Wawrinka walked on Philippe Chatrier Court at around 1.30pm local time for his first-round match against Czech Lukas Rosol.

After a weather-hit opening day on Sunday, when only 10 matches were completed, 66 singles matches were scheduled for Monday with second seeds Andy Murray and Agnieszka Radwanska also in action.

Local weather forecasts predict a generally dry afternoon, although the threat of rain still persists with grey skies and cool temperatures in Paris.

The French Open's Sunday start, unique among the grand slams, means there is plenty of scope for the organisers to get back on track with first-round matches spanning three days.

Warmer and drier weather is forecast for the rest of the week, although heavy showers are predicted for the weekend.

