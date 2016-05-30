PARIS Rain showers delayed the start of play on day nine of the French Open on Monday.

Belgian David Goffin and Latvian Ernests Gulbis had been expected to open proceedings on Court Philippe Chatrier but could be in for a long day in the locker room with rain forecast for much of the day.

Rising Austrian talent Dominic Thiem is scheduled to face Marcel Granollers, who got a walkover into the fourth round after his more celebrated compatriot, nine-times champion Rafael Nadal, withdrew last week with a wrist injury.

World number ones Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams are also expected on court later in the day, weather permitting.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by John Stonestreet)