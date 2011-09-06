NEW YORK Rain washed out the entire ninth day of the U.S. Open on Tuesday, leaving organisers with a backlog of matches and the forecast of more bad weather in the next few days.

Persistent showers delayed the start of play at Flushing Meadows for almost three hours and the prediction of more storms convinced tournament officials to cancel the whole day.

"The latest forecast indicates worsening conditions with no projected breaks in the rain through the remainder of the day and into the night," the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said in a statement.

"Due to this forecast, the USTA is cancelling the Tuesday, September 6 day session and the Tuesday, September 6 night session. Play will resume tomorrow, Wednesday, September 7 at 11 a.m., weather permitting."

Tuesday's schedule had included the remaining four men's fourth-round clashes, featuring Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray, and the first two women's quarter-finals, while Wednesday's initial schedule featured two men's and two men's quarter-finals.

(Reporting by Julian Linden)