American Andy Roddick said on Thursday he plans to retire after the August 27-September 9 U.S. Open in New York.

* Born Aug 30, 1982 in Omaha, Nebraska

* Played varsity basketball in high school alongside Davis Cup team mate Mardy Fish

* Turned professional in 2000 and at 18 years, three months, was the youngest player in the year-end top 200 rankings.

* Reached world number one ranking in November 2003

* Currently ranked 22nd in the world

* Has a 609-212 career record with 32 singles titles

* Career earnings exceed $20 million

* Won first and only grand slam at 2003 U.S. Open

* Reached finals at Wimbledon three times and lost to current world number one Roger Federer on each occasion.

* Owns 33 singles victories in Davis Cup competition, second most ever for the United States, behind John McEnroe's 41.

* Coached by Larry Stefanki since December 2008

* Brother John was an All-American tennis player at University of Georgia and now operates a tennis academy in San Antonio.

* Married swimsuit model Brooklyn Decker in April 2009

(Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)