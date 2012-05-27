PARIS American Andy Roddick was sent packing in the first round of the French Open when he slumped to a 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-2 defeat against Frenchman Nicolas Mahut on Sunday.

The 26th-seeded Roddick, who has never gone past the third round in the Paris grand slam in 10 attempts, did not even have the excuse of losing out to a claycourt specialist.

Instead he went down to the man who will long be remembered for his record 11-hour five-minute tussle with American John Isner on the green grass of Wimbledon in 2010.

Mahut fired 13 aces past former world number one Roddick to secure his place in the second round.

On Sunday, he spent only two hours and 22 minutes on Court Suzanne Lenglen, ending Roddick's cameo appearance with a backhand winner down the line.

