Andy Roddick of the U.S. hits a return to compatriot Rhyne Williams during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK Hard-serving Andy Roddick, the last American male to win a grand slam tournament, will retire after the U.S. Open, the former world number one said on Thursday.

Roddick, who turned 30 on Thursday, made the announcement at a news conference ahead of his match against Australian Bernard Tomic inside Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night.

"I just feel like it's time," he said. "I don't know that I'm healthy enough or committed enough to go another year.

"I've always wanted to, in a perfect world, finish at this event. I have a lot of family and friends here. I've thought all year that I would know when I got to this tournament.

"When I was playing my first round, I knew."

Roddick, who beat fellow American Rhyne Williams 6-3 6-4 6-4 in the opening round, is seeded 20th at the U.S. Open, the last of the year's four grand slam tournaments.

He said his decision to call it quits after 13 years as a professional, "has been a process, certainly not days."

"Certain parts of the year I've thought about it," he said. "Just with the way my body feels. With the way that I'm able to compete now, I don't know that it's good enough.

"I don't know that I've ever been someone who's interested in existing on tour. I have a lot of other interests and a lot of other things that excite me."

Roddick, who won the 2003 U.S. Open, was a Wimbledon finalist in 2004, 2005 and 2009. He lost to current world number one and 17-times grand slam winner Roger Federer each time.

Currently ranked 22nd in the world, Roddick has won 32 singles titles and four doubles titles with career earnings of $20,517,390.

Roddick denied that turning 30 was the tipping point.

"A number is a number," he said. "But I think wear and tear and miles is something that's not really an age thing. If you look at my contemporaries that started with me, Roger (Federer) is the only one that's still going and still going strong.

"It's a matter of how I feel. I feel like I'm able to compete at the highest level.

"Frankly, these guys have gotten really, really, really good. I'm not sure that with compromised health that I can do what I want to do right now."

Wimbledon and Olympic champion Serena Williams said the news came as no surprise.

"I knew for a while," she said. "I've known Andy for so many years, since we were 10 years old. He told me it would probably be his last tournament.

"I was hoping he would change his mind but I guess he didn't. He's been so amazing for American tennis and really exciting to watch and I'm sad to see another face gone."

Roddick owns 33 singles victories in Davis Cup competition, second most all-time in U.S. history, behind John McEnroe's 41.

He married model/actress Brooklyn Decker in 2009 at their home in Austin, Texas.

(Editing by Frank Pingue)