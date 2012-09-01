NEW YORK Andy Roddick extended his career by at least another match when he humbled Bernard Tomic 6-3 6-4 6-0 in the second round of the U.S. Open on Friday night.

Roddick, who announced on Friday he would retire after the tournament, took just one hour and 27 minutes to beat Tomic at Flushing Meadows.

Australian teenager Tomic never really got into his stride and made 27 unforced errors.

The 30-year-old Roddick, a former world number one and 2003 U.S. Open champion, will next play unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)