PARIS Shelby Rogers produced one of the biggest shocks at this year's French Open when she knocked out twice Wimbledon champion and 10th seed Petra Kvitova in the third round on Friday.

The 23-year-old American, ranked 108th in the world, won 6-0 6-7(3) 6-0 to move into the last 16 of a grand slam for the first time.

Czech Kvitova's loss means four of the top 10 seeds in the women's draw have failed to reach the last 16.

Rogers will face Irina Begu of Romania next after she beat Germany's Annika Beck.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)