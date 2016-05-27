Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
PARIS Shelby Rogers produced one of the biggest shocks at this year's French Open when she knocked out twice Wimbledon champion and 10th seed Petra Kvitova in the third round on Friday.
The 23-year-old American, ranked 108th in the world, won 6-0 6-7(3) 6-0 to move into the last 16 of a grand slam for the first time.
Czech Kvitova's loss means four of the top 10 seeds in the women's draw have failed to reach the last 16.
Rogers will face Irina Begu of Romania next after she beat Germany's Annika Beck.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.