Injured McIlroy says he will be out until March
LONDON Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
MELBOURNE Russian tyro Andrey Rublev spent his day off sparring in Melbourne boxing ring in readiness for his clash with world number one Andy Murray at the Australian Open on Wednesday.
The 19-year-old son of a former professional boxer earned his first grand slam main draw victory on Monday when he felled Taiwan's Lu Yen-hsun and now takes aim at the British top seed.
Rublev, once accused of threatening an opponent at a tournament in Moscow, worked up a sweat sparring with one of the coaches at the city's Fight Club gym.
"I'm so excited, I have nothing to lose. He's the best tennis player at the moment. So I will just try to take a great experience from this, from tomorrow's match and we'll see," Rublev told the ATP website ahead of the biggest match of his career.
Murray, also a keen boxing fan, came through his opener against Illya Marchenko in three sets.
(Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
MELBOURNE Former champion Stan Wawrinka engaged in a war of words with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga before winning the only argument that mattered on Tuesday, storming into the Australian Open semi-finals with a 7-6(2) 6-4 6-3 win over the Frenchman.
LONDON Formula One intends to put fans first in a new era likely to see a big push into the United States while also protecting Europe's historic races, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.