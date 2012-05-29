PARIS Francesca Schiavone, bidding to reach her third French Open final in three years, defeated Japan's Kimiko Date-Krumm 6-3 6-1 in the first round on Tuesday.

The Italian, 2010 champion at Roland Garros and runner-up to China's Li Na last year, was never severely tested by Date-Krumm, the third-oldest woman to play at the French in the professional era, at the age of 41.

Date-Krumm, who made her Roland Garros debut in 1989 and reached the last four in 1995, saved two breakpoints at 0-2 down in the second set but surrendered two more service games despite some occasional impressive shots.

Schiavone, seeded 14th, will now play either Belgian Yanina Wickmayer or Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria, who were meeting later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)