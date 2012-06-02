Francesca Schiavone of Italy reacts during her match against Varvara Lepchenko of the U.S. during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Varvara Lepchenko of the U.S. celebrates after winning her match against Francesca Schiavone of Italy during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Varvara Lepchenko of the U.S. returns the ball to Francesca Schiavone of Italy during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS Former champion Francesca Schiavone made a third-round exit from the French Open on Saturday when she was beaten, for the second time in a month, by American left-hander Varvara Lepchenko.

Lepchenko, ranked 63rd in the world, beat the 2010 winner and 2011 runner-up 3-6 6-3 8-6 in a match full of long rallies in the midday sun on Court One, where the temperature reached 29 degrees Celsius.

Italian Schiavone, the 14th seed, lost in the first round to the Uzbekistan-born Lepchenko on Madrid's blue clay last month, and said before Saturday's game that she found playing left-handers troublesome.

After three exchanges of break in the third set, Lepchenko broke again to go 7-6 up and then saved four break points before smashing a winner on match point. She will now play fourth-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova.

(Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)