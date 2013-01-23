MELBOURNE American teenager Sloane Stephens caused the biggest upset at this year's Australian Open when the 29th seed rallied to overcome an injury-hampered Serena Williams in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.
Stephens prevailed 3-6 7-5 6-4 to set up a semi-final against defending champion Victoria Azarenka, the 19-year-old maintaining her focus to see out the victory after the five-time champion jarred her back in the second set and left the court for medical treatment.
Williams, the pre-tournament favourite, had smashed a racquet in frustration early in the deciding set and while her anger appeared to motivate the 31-year-old enough to break Stephens's serve, her opponent showed plenty of maturity and broke straight back.
Stephens then held and broke Williams in the final game to set up a last four encounter against the world number one.
