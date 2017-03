Serena Williams of the U.S. (L) shakes hands with Li Na of China after Williams won their match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Li Na of China at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK Defending champion Serena Williams beat China's Li Na 6-0 6-3 on Friday to reach her second consecutive U.S. Open final.

With the victory, the top-seeded Williams set up a rematch of last year's final against Belarussian second-seed Victoria Azarenka, who beat Flavia Pennetta in Friday's other semi-final.

Williams, a 16-times grand slam winner seeking her fifth U.S. Open title, enters Sunday's final having not dropped a set at Flushing Meadows this year.

