Du Plessis, Miller smash tons as S Africa thump Sri Lanka
Faf du Plessis and David Miller struck centuries as South Africa cruised to an emphatic 121-run victory over wilting Sri Lanka in the second one-day International in Durban on Wednesday.
PARIS Serena Williams declared she was "not a cold-weather person" but her game still caught fire as she demolished Slovakian Magdalena Rybarikova 6-2 6-0 to start the defence of her French Open title on Tuesday.
The American, who owns 21 grand slam singles titles, will next face either Brazilian Teliana Pereira or Czech Kristyna Pliskova.
Rybarikova hung on until 2-2 in the first set before Williams went into overdrive to win 10 games in a row.
She wrapped it up on her first match point when Rybarikova sent a crosscourt backhand into the net on a cold day at Roland Garros.
"I'm not a cold-weather person. It's been really tough," Williams told reporters after her match was played out in 13 degrees Celsius.
"Today it was warmer... a couple matches before (mine), but by the time I got out there, it was just really cold.
"I don't like playing in cold weather. But everything felt pretty good, so it was okay."
Williams delayed the start of her claycourt season as she skipped the Madrid Open because of illness, kicking it off earlier this month in Rome, where she won the title without dropping a set.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON Temporary dismissals, also known as sin-bins, for yellow card offences at lower levels of the game could be given the go-ahead at an annual meeting of soccer's rule makers next month.
LONDON Premier League clubs have made a transfer window profit for the first time, despite near-record spending in January, thanks largely to two big-money moves to China and France playmaker Dimitri Payet's return home.