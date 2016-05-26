Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros - Serena Williams of the U.S. vs Teliana Pereira of Brazil - Paris, France - 26/05/16. Williams serves. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros - Serena Williams of the U.S. vs Teliana Pereira of Brazil - Paris, France - 26/05/16. Williams returns the ball. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros - Serena Williams of the U.S. vs Teliana Pereira of Brazil - Paris, France - 26/05/16. Williams reacts. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Same court, same scoreline - the Williams sisters followed each other into the third round of the French Open in ruthless fashion on Thursday.

Defending champion Serena and her elder sister Venus, seeded ninth, respectively beat Brazilian Teliana Pereira and American Louisa Chirico 6-2 6-1 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

World number one Serena went first but she did not stay to watch her sister.

"I think we're unfortunately really focused on our match. And I say unfortunately because in a few years we'll be like, Wow, that's a great moment," the 21-times singles grand slam champion told reporters.

"But right now we have to be focused on what we want to do in going out there and winning the match."

Serena, who has lost five games in two matches, will next take on local favourite Kristina Mladenovic, the 26th seed, or Hungary's Timea Babos.

She started confidently, winning the first four games, only for her 81st-ranked opponent to pull one break of serve back.

But Serena simply upped her performance and claimed eight of the last nine games before ending a one-sided match on her second match point.

Venus, who was barely bothered by compatriot Chirico, will take on either local favourite Alize Cornet or German Tatjana Maria.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Jimenez and Ed Osmond)