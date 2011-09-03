Maradona given FIFA ambassadorial role
BUENOS AIRES Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been handed an ambassadorial role by the game's global governing body FIFA.
NEW YORK Serena Williams battered fourth-seeded Victoria Azarenka in the first set and then prevailed in a dramatic tie-break to close out a 6-1 7-6 win and move into the round of 16 at the U.S. Open on Saturday.
Williams, seeded 28th after a long layoff due to injury and health concerns, dropped her from the world number one ranking, looked set to turn a tough match-up into a rout before the Belarussian raised her game and battled the three-time champion on even-footing in the second set.
World number five Azarenka fought off four match points in a second-set struggle that produced the best tennis of the women's tournament so far to force a tiebreaker.
The decider was tied at 5-5 when Azarenka, a semi-finalist at Wimbledon this year, netted a forehand to give Williams her fifth match point.
Williams did not squander this one, inducing Azarenka to send a forehand wide to claim the tie-break 7-5.
The 29-year-old Williams will next face either former French Open champion Ana Ivanovic, the 16th seed, or American wildcard Sloane Stephens.
LONDON The English Football Association was warned "the clock is ticking" after a motion of no confidence into its ability to reform itself was passed during a British Parliamentary debate on Thursday.
The Olympic Council of Ireland has elected Swim Ireland chief executive Sarah Keane to replace Pat Hickey, who stepped aside after being charged in Brazil over an alleged scheme to sell Rio Games tickets illegally.