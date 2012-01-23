I have no reason to stay in athletics, says Bolt
MONACO Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
MELBOURNE Serena Williams was bundled out of the Australian Open on Monday, losing her fourth-round match to Russian world number 56 Ekaterina Makarova 6-2 6-3 on a scorching day at Rod Laver Arena.
The 13-times grand slam champion was a picture of torment throughout, serving up seven double-faults and spraying 37 unforced errors to lose the match in 82 minutes.
Makarova, the lowest-ranked player to reach the last 16, absorbed Williams's firepower and returned it with interest, firing several sweetly struck winners on important points.
Williams saved three match points on serve, but pushed a backhand wide on the fourth to end the American's bid for a sixth title at Melbourne Park.
"I don't know what to say, it's an amazing feeling," Makarova said in a courtside interview.
"I'm really happy that I finished in my way ... It's an unbelievable feeling I don't know what to say."
Makarova's win snapped a 17-match winning streak at Melbourne Park for Williams, who won the 2009-10 titles, but missed last year's tournament due to injury.
Williams's last defeat at the Australian Open was by Jelena Jankovic, who beat her in the quarter-finals in 2008.
The win secured the Russian her first grand slam quarter-final, where she will face either compatriot Maria Sharapova or Germany's Sabine Lisicki, who play in the evening match.
(Editing by Alastair Himmer)
MONACO Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
LISBON Benfica beat a misfiring Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday thanks to forward Kostas Mitroglou's 13th goal in his last 13 games.
MUNICH Arsenal's Mesut Ozil may be struggling for form but his manager Arsene Wenger would not be drawn into speculation that the Germany midfielder could be dropped for Wednesday's Champions League last 16, first leg at Bayern Munich.