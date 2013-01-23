Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to compatriot Sloane Stephens during their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

MELBOURNE Serena Williams' Australian Open ended with her ankle swollen to the size of a balloon, a spasming back and a quarter-final loss to a young pretender on Wednesday, a two week period that she described as the worst she had experienced at a grand slam.

"I'm almost relieved that it's over because there's only so much I felt I could do," the 15-times grand slam singles champion said after her 3-6 7-5 6-4 loss to compatriot Sloane Stephens on Rod Laver Arena.

"Oh my gosh, it's been a little difficult. I've been thrown a lot of balls these two weeks.

"I've had a tough two weeks between the ankle, which is like this big every day," she added gesturing with her hands. "And my back, which started hurting. A lot of stuff."

