MELBOURNE Reaction after Serena Williams won the Australian Open on Saturday to become the most prolific winner of grand slam singles titles since tennis went professional in 1968 with 23:

LOSING FINALIST VENUS WILLIAMS:

"Serena Williams - that’s my little sister you guys. Your win has always been my win. I think you know that."

"All the times I couldn't be there, wouldn't be there, couldn't get there, you were there. I'm enormously proud of you, you mean the world to me."

ANGELIQUE KERBER, WHOSE 20-WEEK REIGN AS WORLD NUMBER ONE WILL END ON MONDAY WHEN SHE IS REPLACED BY SERENA:

"Congrats to @serenawilliams for this amazing achievement!!! What a historic final- both are true champions."

SEERENA'S FIANCE AND REDDIT CO-FOUNDER ALEXIS OHANIAN ON TWITTER:

I'm so proud of you, Serena"

PAUL ANNACONE, FORMER COACH OF ROGER FEDERER AND PETE SAMPRAS, ON TWITTER:

"23, no words"

ROGER RASHEED, FORMER COACH OF AUSTRALIAN LLEYTON HEWITT:

"Very special sisters on and off the court - SW at 23 and counting. Enjoyed the mental battle of that match."

AFRICAN-AMERICAN R&B SINGER TREY SONGZ ON TWITTER:

"Serena and Venus I love you both. Barriers broken smashed and demolished, you represent us all Everytime and we forever love you. Thank you."

THE U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM HAILS THE FOUR-TIMES OLYMPIC CHAMPION AS THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME ON TWITTER:

"The GOAT"

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)