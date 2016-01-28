Kompany scores as Manchester City climb to third with Southampton victory
Vincent Kompany was among the scorers as Manchester City beat Southampton 3-0 to climb above Liverpool into third in the Premier League on Saturday.
MELBOURNE Following are some key stats from Serena Williams's 6-0 6-4 victory over Agnieszka Radwanska in the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Thursday:
WILLIAMS RADWANSKA
Aces 8 0
Double Faults 1 3
Break points converted 5/6 1/2
Winners 42 4
Forehand winners 12 2
Backhand winner 7 0
Unforced errors 17 7
Total points won 59 34
Match time: One hours 4 minutes
BARCELONA Lionel Messi’s double strike helped Barcelona scrape a 3-2 victory over Real Sociedad on Saturday to keep the pressure on La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who needed a brace from Isco to beat Sporting Gijon by the same scoreline.