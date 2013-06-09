Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to compatriot David Ferrer during their men's singles final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Rafa Nadal survived the scare of being interrupted by a bare-chested protestor who jumped on to court with a red flare before moving into a 6-3 6-2 lead in the French Open final against fellow Spaniard David Ferrer on Sunday.

Nadal, in pursuit of a record eighth French Open title, was left startled in the sixth game of the second set when a man wearing a white mask leapt over from the stands and ran up to Nadal as he lit the flare.

The protestor ran around waving the flare before he, and another bare-chested accomplice, were bundled away by security staff.

It was the second such interruption within the space of a few minutes as a man and a woman were led away from high up in the stands after shouting protests.

The incidents overshadowed Nadal's relentless charge towards the title on a unseasonably cold day in Paris with the temperature stuck at 16 degrees Celsius.

The grey, dank and chilly atmosphere that greeted the players on Philippe Chatrier Court was certainly not to Nadal's liking but he soon warmed to the task of grinding down an opponent whom he had trounced in their last 16 claycourt clashes.

A wild forehand from Ferrer handed Nadal the first break of the match for a 2-1 lead but the fourth seed hit back immediately by employing some astute baseline tactics.

A brilliant backhand down the line winner after he had lured Nadal into the net with a dropshot brought up break point. He then engaged the champion into a lengthy rally which Nadal ended by ramming a backhand into the net to relinquish his serve.

But the man who has the number 7 stamped on the heel of his shoes to symbolise his seven Roland Garros triumphs went a break up again in the seventh game.

Nadal outwitted the 31-year-old Ferrer with a backhand passing shot winner to go 4-3 ahead but was in danger of surrendering the advantage in the next game when a misjudged lob floated long to hand his rival break point.

A blistering forehand winner took care of that problem and Ferrer meekly surrendered his next service game by slicing a backhand into the net to lose his first set at this year's tournament.

Perhaps inspired by the presence of the fastest man on earth, Olympic 100m and 200m champion Usain Bolt, who followed proceedings behind a pair of dark glasses despite not a ray of sun in sight, Nadal hurtled into a 3-1 lead in the second.

Ferrer stepped up his effort to break the Nadal serve in an astonishing fifth game, which lasted 10 minutes and featured four deuces, four break points and an incredible 29-shot rally which Nadal polished off with a whipped backhand winner.

For all Ferrer's effort, he could not stop Nadal moving 4-1 ahead and as the fourth seed's "e-he" grunting got louder, Nadal's winners started flying faster.

But just when Nadal looked that he would soon be rolling in the clay in celebration, the protesters took over and for the second time in four years raised security fears at the Open.

In the 2009 final, Roger Federer's final against Robin Soderling was also interrupted when a man jumped down from the stands and tried to put a hat on the Swiss champion.

(Editing by Martyn Herman)