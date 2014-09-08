Woods 'trying everything' to be fit for Masters
Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
NEW YORK Croatia's Marin Cilic swept past Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-3 6-3 6-3 to win the U.S. Open on Monday and reach the pinnacle of the sport one year after a doping ban kept him out of the year's final grand slam.
The big-serving Croatian overwhelmed a weary Nishikori in one hour, 54 minutes to clinch a ruthless victory and deny his 10th-seeded opponent's bid to become the first Asian man to win a grand slam.
With the win, 14th seed Cilic becomes the first Croatian to win a grand slam title since his coach Goran Ivanisevic celebrated a Wimbledon victory in 2001.
The final marked the first time since the 2005 Australian Open that at least one of tennis's big three of Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer was not playing for the title.
(Editing by Frank Pingue)
Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
LONDON Jermain Defoe has indicated he will leave struggling Sunderland if they are relegated because he needs to stay in the Premier League to keep alive his hopes of going to next year's World Cup finals with England.