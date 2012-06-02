Maria Sharapova of Russia waves after winning her match against Peng Shuai of China during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Maria Sharapova of Russia returns the ball to Peng Shuai of China during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS It was business as usual as Maria Sharapova breezed into the fourth round of the French Open by sweeping past Chinese Peng Shuai 6-2 6-1 on Saturday.

Sharapova's outings have been fleeting this week as she has dropped just five games en route to the last 16, spending a total of two hours and 54 minutes on court over her three matches.

On Saturday, it took her 66 minutes to subdue her 28th-seeded opponent on a sunbathed Court Phlippe Chatrier with another display of power and accuracy.

Sharapova, twice a semi-finalist on Parisian clay, will next face the unseeded Czech Klara Zakopalova.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)