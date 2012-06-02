Coetzee leads as wind disrupts Dubai Desert Classic
South African George Coetzee was leading the Dubai Desert Classic by one shot when the second round was suspended due to high winds on Friday.
PARIS It was business as usual as Maria Sharapova breezed into the fourth round of the French Open by sweeping past Chinese Peng Shuai 6-2 6-1 on Saturday.
Sharapova's outings have been fleeting this week as she has dropped just five games en route to the last 16, spending a total of two hours and 54 minutes on court over her three matches.
On Saturday, it took her 66 minutes to subdue her 28th-seeded opponent on a sunbathed Court Phlippe Chatrier with another display of power and accuracy.
Sharapova, twice a semi-finalist on Parisian clay, will next face the unseeded Czech Klara Zakopalova.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
South African George Coetzee was leading the Dubai Desert Classic by one shot when the second round was suspended due to high winds on Friday.
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
MADRID Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez was arrested in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of having assaulted his girlfriend, Spanish police said.